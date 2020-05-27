WWE NXT Results (5/27): NXT Championship Match Announced For 'NXT Takeover: In Your House,' Cage Match, And More

This episode of NXT took place once again at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida. Matches scheduled included Matt Riddle battling inside of a steel cage against Timothy Thatcher with Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle as the special guest referee and the tie breaker in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament where it was Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas vs. Kushida.

The show started as they show NXT stars and Performance Center trainees chanting for NXT.

Drake Maverick Defeated Jake Atlas And Kushida To Move On To The Finals Of The Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

El Hijo De Fantasma came out to congratulate Drake. They shake hands.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae came out. Boos are heard in the audience. Gargano claimed to be the face of NXT and announces that this is the first ever Johnny Gargano Invitational. He revealed his opponent is Adrian Alanis.

Johnny Gargano Defeated Adrian Alanis

Mia Yim and Keith Lee appeared on the screen. They mock Johnny and Candice’s video promos with them at a kitchen table. Tegan Knox brings them a pizza box with only one slice to eat. Mia threatened that they will make Johnny and Candice pay.

Drake Maverick is interviewed. Kushida interrupted to wish Drake good luck. Drake tells Kushida that when he wins the Cruiserweight title he is going to give Kushida the first shot.

Eichner and Bartel from Imperium cut a video promo calling Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch a disgrace to their sacred ground. They said they set the rules now.

Raquel Gonzalez Defeated Shotzi Blackheart

A vignette with Finn Balor is shown. Balor claimed he will bury Damien Priest at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Charlotte Flair And Chelsea Green Defeated Io Shirai And Rhea Ripley

Candice LaRae and Johnny Gargano are interviewed. They berate McKenzie for saying Mia and Keith’s segment was entertaining. Johnny wants to take the North American title from Keith Lee. Candice said she’ll see Mia next week and Tegan should be a shamed of himself.

Adam Cole talks to William Regal via Zoom. Cole said he wants the Undisputed Era challenging for the tag titles and he doesn’t want Velveteen Dream stepping in the ring with him ever again. Regal said Dream deserves another chance at the NXT title at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Cole claimed Dream craved the spotlight. Regal said Cole does the same thing. Cole said after he beats Dream at Takeover, he doesn’t want Dream challenging for the title anymore as long as he is champion. Regal makes the match officially and he will find a location that is worthy of a NXT Championship match.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch talk about their tough upbringing Oney said his career changed when teaming with Danny. They met at a bar table and they toast to their goal of winning the NXT tag team titles from Imperium.

Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Leon Ruff

Tommaso waves at Scarlett who was watching the match. Karrion Kross appeared on the screen. Kross said at Takeover, he will make Ciampa feel something he’s never felt before.

Timothy Thatcher Defeated Matt Riddle In A Cage Match By KO

Overall Opinion: This was a really good show. The PC trainees acting as the fans helped the show a lot more. The match of the night was the main event. It was a very unique match. Given these guys backgrounds, it fit them very well. However, maybe this should’ve waited till NXT Takeover: In Your House but with how the finish went down, I don’t know how they would finish the rivalry. Every match I believed delivered in there own way and it was designed to build up the card for In Your House. With the Shotzi Blackheart/Raquel Gonzalez match, Shotzi took a very scary bump outside which took me out of their match for a second.