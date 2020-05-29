Bayern Munich looks for ninth straight win

With the majority of the sports world in a state of lockdown, many people have now turned to the Bundesliga for some live sports action. At the moment, one could literally argue the hottest team on the planet is Bayern Munich.

Germany’s top soccer team has literally been that good as of late. They have won their last eight contests, and in that time have outscored their opponents 26-5.

The last time Bayern Munich did not get three full Bundesliga points or a win in the Champions League came on February 9, when they tied RB Leipzig at zero goals apiece. The last time Bayern Munich in fact lost has not been since December 7, 2019, when they were beaten 2-1 to Monchengladbach. Over that time, Bayern Munich has gone 16 straight games without a loss.

The engine of Bayern Munich and possibly for the entire Bundesliga has been Polish forward Robert Lewandowski. Just how spectacular has Lewandowski been for Bayern Munich? So far this season, he has 27 Bundesliga goals, 11 Champions League goals, and three goals in the DFB Pokal (the German knockout competition).

Lewandowski’s most spectacular game in 2019-20 came in Champions League action when he scored four goals in a 6-0 win over France’s Red Star on November 26. He also had a natural hat trick in Bundesliga action back on August 24 in a 3-0 win over FC Schalke 04. In this particular contest, Lewandowski scored three more goals than everybody else on the pitch combined.

On Saturday, Lewandowski will be looking for his first goal of the season against Dusseldorf. When Bayern Munich beat Dusseldorf 4-0 back on November 9 in Dusseldorf, Lewandowski did not score, but did have one assist. The Bayern Munich goals came from Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry, and Philippe Coutinho.

Currently, Bayern Munich leads second-place Borussia Dortmund by seven points in the Bundesliga standings. Dusseldorf is in third last place with 27 points.