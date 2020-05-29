MMA Manifesto

Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

By May 29, 2020

By |

ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 29: Tyron Woodley (black shorts) fights Demian Maia of Brazil in the Welterweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
74″ reach, 42″ leg reach, Orthodox
April 7, 1982

Record

19-5-1 (UFC: 9-4-1)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time All-American NCAA wrestler

 

Championships Held

UFC Welterweight Champion: 2016-2019 (four successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– fantastic MMA wrestler
– very experienced
– explosive athlete
– knockout power in his hands
– scores lots of knockdowns
– long reach (arm & legs) relative to his height
– very well coached
– smart, cerebral fighter
– one of the best takedown defenses in UFC history
– very good significant striking defense
– very durable – only been finished once
– extensive championship experience

 

Weaknesses

– short for a welterweight
– getting old for a fighter
– has become a bit of a “points” fighter – fighting to win decisions
– doesn’t land many strikes
– doesn’t look for many submissions
– hard to finish, but has been KO’d before
– bad habit of backing himself into the fence
– looked horrible his last two fights

 

Synopsis

T-Wood’s quest to be the best welterweight of all-time went out the window when he ran into the Nigerian Nightmare.

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home