Le'Veon Bell excited to run behind Jets' revamped offensive line

The Jets trotted out one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season, and quarterback Sam Darnold wasn’t the only player who was affected.

New running back Le’Veon Bell rushed for a career-low 789 yards in 2019, for a paltry 3.2 yards per carry. Not only that, he only scored three touchdowns on the ground.

There are a few reasons for this, with the main one being Bell having faced stacked boxes from opposing teams selling out on stopping the run.

However, the team’s run-blocking was quite poor as well, and given that the team has rebuilt its offensive line this offseason, it figures to be better in that area. Bell is already optimistic about it, apparently, as he told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler he “can’t wait” to run behind them.

Jets fans and Bell’s fantasy football owners likely feel the same away.