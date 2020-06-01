The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Dany Gonzalez +240 over Sal Guerrero
Notable New Champions:
- Titan Fighting Championship Combat Grappling Welterweight Champion: Gesias Cavalcante
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- History Happenings: Mackenzie Dern made history over the weekend, notching the first-ever leg submission in UFC women’s history. It’s a fact that sounded so odd as it was being read, but it makes sense, as few high-level female BJJ athletes have made the full-time transition to the UFC. Mackenzie Dern is one of the best of all-time, so it makes more sense. Still, history!
- Climbing the Ladder Back: For the first time since July 20, 2016, nearly four years, Tyron Woodley is more than one spot away from the UFC Welterweight championship. After losing the title to Kamaru Usman last March, and then getting thoroughly outclassed in the main of UFC’s debuting APEX show by Gilbert Burns, Woodley relinquished his #1 contender spot, and almost four years later, is no longer within one grasp of the title again.
- What’s Beef?: The biggest feud going in the combat spots world? That would be Dana White vs. Jon Jones‘s Twitter account. Dana will be interviewed by the media, saying Jones is asking for the world and a bagel, then Jones immediately takes to Twitter to rebuke it and call Dana’s shit poop. It’s riveting stuff and I can’t wait to see who blinks first.