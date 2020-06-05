Matt Ryan raves about new teammate Todd Gurley

Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has already been working out with one of the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions, and it appears that he’s buying into the redemption hype surrounding this player.

Todd Gurley signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in free agency a few months ago, as the Rams released the running back they once believed would be a cornerstone of their team. They went against the grain and overpaid for a position that often involves players with durability issues, and paid for it. As such, the Rams were essentially forced to release Gurley, to get off his contract, and the Falcons took a flier on him afterward.

And it appears as if Ryan is pretty happy that they did.

“I think he’s going to be an awesome fit for us,” Ryan told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure, “and I’m glad we have him.”

He continued:

“I’ve gotten to work with Todd, and he’s awesome. Really, really good guy. A hard worker. He’s super smart. The stuff I was telling him one day, the next day he had it down. I was really impressed with his ability to retain information. You don’t have to tell him twice. He’s on it.”

We all know what Gurley’s capable when healthy, but he simply hasn’t been the same since touching the ball total 658 times in the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined. The arthritis in his knee appears to be a big reason why, and if he can stay healthy, he’ll be a great pickup for the Falcons. Time will tell.