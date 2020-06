Weekend Viewing Picks: 06/06 -- 07/2020

All Times Eastern

Saturday, June 6

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes — ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Bowling

PBA Tour, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, FL

Strike Derby — Fox, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern München — FS1, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. SC Paderborn 04 — TUDN, 9:25 a.m./FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — TUDN, noon/FS2, 12:30 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 8 a.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemaña — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Best of May — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

My Season: H-H-H-Hamburger SV — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

2019 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (06/26/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2018 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. Virginia (03/10/2018) — ACC Network, midnight

College Football

2008 Eaglebank Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Navy (12/20/2008 — ACC Network, noon

2019 SEC Championship

Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

2007 Champs Sports Bowl

Boston College vs. Michigan State (12/28/2007) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (10/12/2002) — ACC Network, 7 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia (12/01/2007) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Texas A&M at Clemson (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama (11/09/2019) — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn (11/20/2013) — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2015 Division I Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Super Six Team Finals (04/19/2015) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

2013 Women’s College World Series

Game 4: Michigan vs. Oklahoma (05/30/2013) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

2008 Women’s College World Series

Game 1: Arizona State vs. Texas A&M (06/02/2008) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

2003 Women’s College World Series

Final: Cal vs. UCLA (05/26/2003) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2009 Women’s College World Series

Game 2: Florida vs. Washington (06/02/2009) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2001 Women’s College World Series

Final: Arizona vs. UCLA (05/28/2001) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Indiana at Illinois (02/12/2017) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

Penn State at Michigan (01/12/2018) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue (02/02/2020) — Big Ten Network, noon

Penn State at Iowa (01/31/2020) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin (01/15/2016) — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa (01/20/2017) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State (02/03/2018) — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State (02/08/2019) — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa (01/27/2018) — Big Ten Network, midnight

Cornhole

2020 ACL Pro Individual Qualifier, South Bend, IN

Doubles Championship — ESPN, noon

Singles Championship — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Diving

2019 World Aquatics Championships

Women’s High Diving Final (07/23/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Men’s High Diving Final (07/24/2019) — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Dogs

World of Dog Sports — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

English Premier League

Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough (12/29/2998) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal (09/12/2009) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Sunderland (10/31/2010) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal (04/20/2011) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Inside the Mind of Jürgen Klopp — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Inside the Mind of Arsene Wenger — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Inside the Mind of Claudio Ranieri — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Inside the Mind of Pep Guardiola — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Inside the Mind of Jürgen Klopp II — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Inside the Mind of Kevin De Bruyne — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

eSports

Formula E Race at Home

Race 8 — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

The Race All-Star Series — ESPN2, noon

Golf

LPGA Tour

2007 U.S. Women’s Open

Final Round (07/12/2015) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

2018 The Memorial Tournament

Final Round (06/03/2018) — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round (06/03/2018) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2018 American Family Insurance Championship

Final Round (06/24/2018) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Short Stories — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.

Finally the One: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown — NBC, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Qualifying — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Race — NBC, 8 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+/Pay per view, 10 pm.

UFC Live: Nunes vs. Spencer Pre-Show — ABC, 2 p.m.

Countdown to UFC 250 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Live: UFC 250 Pre-Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

MLB

2013 World Series

Game 6: St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox (10/30/2013) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2002 World Series

Game 6: San Francisco Giants at Anaheim Angels (10/26/2002) — MLB Network, 1 p.m. & 11 p.m.

1986 World Series

Game 6: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets (10/25/1986) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

1993 World Series

Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays (10/23/1993) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight Draft Preview — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Echo Park 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

The Day: Atlanta 1992 — FS1, noon

NBA

1990 NBA Finals

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons (06/07/1990) — NBA TV, noon

2011 NBA Finals

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/02/2011) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2003 NBA Finals

Game 2: New Jersey Nets at San Antonio Spurs (06/06/2003) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2015 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2004 NBA Finals

Game 2: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (06/08/2004) — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Malcolm Brogdon — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NHL

1992 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/1992) — NHL Network, noon

1979 Stanley Cup Quarterfinals

Game 4: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (04/22/1979) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

1991 Adams Division Finals

Game 5: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (04/25/1991) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

2011 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3: San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (04/19/2011) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers (11/30/2019) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks (12/12/2019) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (03/10/2020) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXI Olympiad, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Women’s Golf

3rd Round (08/19/2016) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga #BackToWin — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Clubs: Osasuna, Valladolid & Celta — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

The Best of SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, noon

The Best of SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ABC, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge

Day 2 — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

2006 French Open

Men’s Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer (06/11/2006) — NBC, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes — ESPN, 12:55 a.m.

Boxing

Fight of the Century: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier I (03/08/1971) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Super Fight II: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier II (01/28/1974) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Thrilla in Manila: Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III (10/01/1975) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS1, 7:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 — TUDN, 9:25 a.m./FS1, 9:30 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Köln — FS1, 11:50 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2020 ACC Tournament

2nd Round: Boston College vs. Notre Dame (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

2nd Round: North Carolina vs. Syracuse (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

1st Round: Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh (03/10/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

1st Round: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina (03/10/2020) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

2015 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Notre Dame vs. Duke (03/13/2015) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (02/01/2020) — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

2019 Big 12 Championship

Baylor vs. Oklahoma (12/07/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Oklahoma at Alabama (01/17/2020) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Softball

2019 Women’s College World Series

Game: Oklahoma vs. Alabama (05/30/2019) — ESPNU, noon

2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational

Oklahoma State vs. Alabama (02/15/2020) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Minnesota (11/23/2016) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Nebraska at Penn State (10/02/2015) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota (11/26/2016) — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska (10/24/2015) — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin (10/11/2017) — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Wrestling

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (02/16/2020) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Liverpool vs. Chelsea (04/21/2013) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Leicester City vs. West Ham United (04/17/2016) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2016-17 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2017-18 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Formula 1

Virtual Azerbaijan Pro Exhibition — ESPN, noon

Golf

LPGA Tour

2014 U.S. Women’s Open

Final Round (07/22/2014) — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

2015 U.S. Women’s Open

Final Round (07/12/2015) — FS1, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour

2012 The Memorial Tournament

Final Round (06/03/2012) — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Final Round (06/03/2012) — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2019 American Family Insurance Championship

Final Round (06/23/2019) — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

GOLF Films: Short Stories — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN, 3 p.m.

UFC – The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB

1986 World Series

Game 7: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets (10/27/1986) — MLB Network, 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

2002 World Series

Game 7: San Francisco Giants at Anaheim Angels (10/27/2002) — MLB Network, 1 p.m. & 11 p.m.

2003 National League Championship Series

Game 7: Florida Marlins at Chicago Cubs (10/15/2003) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight Draft Preview — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

2012 NBA Finals

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami heat (06/21/2012) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 2: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers (05/09/2001) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers (05/20/2001) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2001 NBA All-Star Game

East All-Stars vs. West All-Stars (02/11/2001) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2001 NBA Finals

Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers (06/06/2001) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers (04/12/1997) — NBA TV, noon

Wilt 100 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, noon

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Bad Boys — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

High Tops: Allen Iverson’s Top Plays — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Allen Iverson: The Answer — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2018 AFC Wild Card Playoff

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (01/06/2019) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

2018 NFC Wild Card Playoff

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (0106/2019) — NFL Network, noon

Super Bowl XX

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots (01/26/1986) — NBC, 3 p.m.

2018 NFC Divisional Playoff

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (01/12/2019) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

2018 AFC Championship

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (01/20/2019) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl III

Baltimore Colts vs. New York Jets (01/12/1969) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (02/03/2019) — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Best of 2018 — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

2017 NHL Winter Classic

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (01/01/2017) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Road to the 2017 Outdoor Classics: Episode 1 — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Road to the 2017 Outdoor Classics: Episode 2 — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Road to the 2017 Outdoor Classics: Episode 3 — NHL Network, midnight

Olympics

Games of the XXXI Olympiad, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Women’s Golf

Final Round (08/202016) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Top Vintage Goals — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Nations: Rest of America — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

90 in 30: beIN Sports Rising Stars: Frenkie de Jong — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Mike Evans — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited), 9 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge

Day 3: Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

2013 French Open

Women’s Final: Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova (06/08/2013) — NBC, 1 p.m.