Congratulations to Walter Davis III for winning our UFC 250 Pick 'Em Contest via a massive tiebreaker!

Consensus Picks

Amanda Nunes – 96%

Cody Garbrandt – 67%

Aljamain Sterling – 60%

Neil Magny – 85%

Sean O’Malley – 97%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 36-14 (72%)



UFC 250 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Walter Davis III 10 2 Alexander Cooper 10 2 Declan Watling 10 2 James Cornett 10 2 Kavy 10 2 Rodney 10 2 Tururai Te Wano 10 8 Alex M. 9 8 Andrew 9 8 Andy Spice 9 8 Anthony 9 8 Ashley Trejo 9 8 Brighton 9 8 Dylan Simonsen 9 8 Emma Vreeland 9 8 Herman Martinez 9 8 Jesus 9 8 larry chaput 9 8 Logan Young 9 8 Matt Hardy 9 8 Michael V. 9 8 Nathan Niha 9 8 Paul Elizondo 9 8 Sam B 9 25 Afan Alghazali 8 25 Anton 8 25 Brennan Blecker 8 25 Brett Alison 8 25 Dan P 8 25 Daniel 8 25 Daniel Padilla 8 25 Dave K. 8 25 Jake MacDonald 8 25 James Weise 8 25 John Grant 8 25 Jordan Blick 8 25 Josemari Oste Joaquin 8 25 Joshua Carr 8 25 Julian Orozco 8 25 Marco Pham 8 25 Matt G. 8 25 Nick Rennie 8 25 Sergio Anaya Galindo 8 25 Shanon Breaden 8 25 SternFan74 8 25 Tom Pratt 8 25 William Abbey 8 48 Aaron Garrity 7 48 Adrian Sunnex 7 48 Alvin 7 48 Anthony DeVito 7 48 Brandon Kaplan 7 48 callum king 7 48 Christopher Reive 7 48 Cody Pohlenz 7 48 Connor Cua 7 48 Dan 7 48 Isaac 7 48 Josh Tanner 7 48 Liam Thomson 7 48 Michael J. 7 48 Michael larrimore 7 48 Richard 7 48 Sam Fowler 7 48 Sam Keary 7 48 Steve Risk 7 48 Tom Devlin 7 68 Arnold Canales 6 68 Ben Hilder 6 68 Ben M 6 68 Bill Tuisaula 6 68 Cameron Smith 6 68 Cameron Walsh 6 68 Christian Mejia 6 68 DES Fredericks 6 68 Dylan Gould 6 68 Harrison .D 6 68 Joshua Larocque 6 68 Justin C 6 68 Neil H. 6 68 Nick Davidson 6 68 Omar Comin’ 6 68 SCOTT WILTERDINK 6 68 theJawas 6 68 Trace 6 68 Xander de Haan 6 87 Danielle Curtis 5 87 Darcy Toms 5 87 Jeff pope 5 87 Joseph Noster 5 87 Key 5 87 Louis Volavola 5 87 Mike Nealis 5 87 Nathan H. 5 87 Roberto 5 87 Tom Culic 5 87 Victor ujaque 5 98 Andrew Bromage 4 98 DEE FREDERICKS 4 98 Dylan Reichel 4 98 Eduardo Ramos 4 98 Kody 4 98 Leanne Rickard 4 98 Luke galloway 4 98 Rodney M 4 98 Ryan A. MacDonald 4 98 The MMA Manifesto 4 108 Yvette Parris 2

2020 Top Ten

1 Herman Martinez 80 1 Sternfan74 80 3 Dave K. 79 4 Daniel 73 5 Nathan H. 73 6 The MMA Manifesto 71 7 Michael J. 70 8 Ryan A. MacDonald 69 9 Cameron Walsh 66 10 Derek Imm 62 10 Omar Comin’ 62 10 ryanC 62

