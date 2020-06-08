Titan FC 60 Fighter Salaries

Titan FC was able to host an event during quarantine, putting on Titan FC 60 at MMA Masters in Florida on May 29th.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida commission.

Rami Hamed: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Mike Lilley: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Danny Sabatello: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Daniel Gonzalez: $1,400 ($700 to show, $700 win bonus)

Gustavo Villamil: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Frank Carrillo: $1,000

Kendy St. Louis: $750

Chris Johnson: $750

Sal Guerriero: $700

John Birdsong: $500