I had no intention of writing a post on the Out of the Park baseball draft, so I’m not going to dig in too deeply. Nut I guess, well, just look.

I’ll spare you an in depth scouring of the list of Twins fake draft picks and just let you know… every single one was a pitcher. Every single one.

Hey, the team still has the best record in the AL, so I can’t be too critical, I suppose.