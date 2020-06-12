Fight of the Day: Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson

Date: February 11, 1990
Card: Tyson is Back!
Championship(s): WBA/WBC/IBF World Heavyweight Championships (Tyson)
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Date: February 11, 1990
Card: Tyson is Back!
Championship(s): WBA/WBC/IBF World Heavyweight Championships (Tyson)
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Even though there is an ongoing argument as to whether or not golf should be considered a sport, there’s no denying that the (…)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1) vs. Jessica Eye (15-7) Luke Irwin: First off, (…)
The Green Bay Packers have several important players who will be free agents after the 2020 season. The list includes Pro Bowl defensive (…)
All Times Eastern Australian Rules Football Australian Football League-Week 2 Brisbane Lions vs. (…)
Since last Summer, Paul Heyman was in charge of the creative writing decisions for Monday Night Raw. Bruce Prichard stepped in as the head (…)
There were some issues with Nuggets big man’s Nikola Jokic’s conditioning in games, due to the extra pounds he was carrying, but (…)
Wednesday night, the Phillies elected to make right-handed pitcher Mick Abel their first draft selection under new Head of Amateur (…)
The sports world was glued to their TV sets during “The Last Dance,” and now another one of the NBA greats will be getting similar (…)
The NFC South now features three-likely–to-be-Hall-of-Famers in it, and one of them showed some love for the newest addition the club this (…)
The Denver Broncos find themselves in an interesting predicament, seeing running back Phillip Lindsay have his breakout campaign last (…)