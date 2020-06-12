Combat

Fight of the Day: Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson

June 12, 2020

Date: February 11, 1990
Card: Tyson is Back!
Championship(s): WBA/WBC/IBF World Heavyweight Championships (Tyson)
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

