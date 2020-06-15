Lionel Messi extends La Liga record by scoring 20+ goals in 12 straight seasons

According to Ravi Ubha of CNN, Lionel Messi of Rosario, Argentina extended his La Liga record for most consecutive seasons with a minimum of 20 goals on Saturday. Messi scored his 20th La Liga goal of the season in a 4-0 FC Barcelona win over RCD Mallorca, and now has reached the 20 goal mark in 12 straight La Liga seasons.

Messi’s goal came in the third minute of penalty time in the second half. He scored from Luis Suarez of Salto, Uruguay, and put FC Barcelona up by a score of 4-0. Cristiano Ronaldo has the second-highest La Liga streak, as he had 20 straight goals in nine straight seasons for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.

Messi’s best game this season came on February 22, when he scored four goals in a 5-0 win over SD Eibar. He also has three other multi-goal games this season, including two hat tricks. Messi scored thrice in a 4-1 win over Celta de Vigo on November 9, and three more times in a 5-2 win over RCD Mallorca on December 7. Messi also had a two-goal game for FC Barcelona in a 5-1 win over Real Valladolid on October 29.

Over the last 12 seasons, Messi had 23 goals in 2008-09, 34 goals in 2009-10, 31 goals in 2010-11, 50 goals in 2011-12, 46 goals in 2012-13, 28 goals in 2013-14, 43 goals in 2014-15, 26 goals in 2015-16, 37 goals in 2016-17, 34 goals in 2017-18, and 36 goals in 2018-19. Messi also has the La Liga record for most goals in a single season (50 in 2011-12) and most goals in a La Liga career (439). Messi has spent his entire La Liga career with FC Barcelona since 2004.

The game against RCD Mallorca on Saturday was FC Barcelona’s first game since the coronavirus shutdown. There are currently 291,008 cases of coronavirus in Spain and 27, 136 deaths.

FC Barcelona currently has a two-point lead over Real Madrid in the La Liga standings. FC Barcelona is at 61 points (19 wins, five losses, and four draws). Real Madrid is at 59 points (17 wins, three losses, and eight draws). FC Barcelona has 10 more La Liga games this season between now and July 19. Their next game is on Tuesday when they face Leganes.