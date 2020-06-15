WWE Monday Night Raw Review And Results (6/15): Legend Returns To Fight Randy Orton, Multiple Titles Defended, And More

This episode of Monday Night Raw took place at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. It was the fallout from WWE Backlash. Advertised for the show was an appearance from WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair and Seth Rollins invites Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick to the ring.

Randy Orton made his way to the ring at the start of the show. Orton claimed that he finally gave Edge closure. He said he is the greatest wrestler ever by winning the greatest wrestling match ever. He thanked Edge for reigniting the fire in his gut and being the Legend Killer once again. He said Edge is not there because he tore his tricep. Orton tells Edge that he has another mountain climb. He revealed that Edge will be cleared in July so hopefully their paths will cross again in 9 years. Christian came out to confront Randy. He calls Randy a SOB. He said Edge will come back to get his closure on his terms and not Randy’s. Randy calls Christian jealous because he wanted to be a part of this. He said Christian wants one more match. He challenges Christian to an unsanctioned match later on even though Christian is not cleared to compete. Randy gives him to the end of the night to decide if he wants to fight. He calls Christian a coward if he says no. Randy leaves the ring with his music playing.

Charly Caruso interviewed Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. She asks Angel if he’s feeling some type of way after costing Andrade the U.S. title at Backlash. Angel said he feels for Andrade but he feels more Kevin Owens when he beats him in their match. Andrade interrupted to wish him luck.

Kevin Owens Defeated Angel Garza

Andrade and Garza argued after the match. Zelina broke it up, yelling at them to be on the same page.

Bobby Lashley and MVP are talking backstage, talking about their plans for their match until McKenzie Mitchell interrupted to interview them. MVP berates her for interrupting their planning. MVP tells her that they are going to go the ring to talk about what happened in the WWE Championship match at Backlash.

MVP and Bobby Lashley came out to the ring. MVP talked about Lana wanted attention and that her lust for attention cost Bobby the match. He blames Lana for everything. Lana came down to the ring, saying it was Bobby’s stupid idea to ban her from ringside. She said she would do anything for him. She said everything went wrong when MVP showed up. She claimed MVP has been manipulated him and that he is the problem. Bobby said he had an opportunity but Lana couldn’t follow his request. He said he’s tired of her putting their life all around social media. Bobby tells Lana he wants a divorce and they leave her in the ring.

The Street profits and The Viking Raiders are interviewed. They say they don’t know if they’ll be a tie breaker in their rivalry now that they are assembling together as The Viking Profits. Akira Tozawa interrupted with his ninjas. He brings out the big ninja as he was calling for a sequel with them. Erik wanted to fight him but the Profits and Ivar held him back. Montez claimed he had an idea to get them.

The Viking Profits Defeated Tozawa’s Ninjas

Tozawa lets the big ninja in the ring. The Viking Profits bring out The Big Show to help them. Big Show helps take out the ninjas, causing Tozawa and the big ninja to retreat.

Seth Rollins is interviewed by Charly Caruso, asking her about Dominick Mysterio being there. He said he feels that Dominick is there and he can’t wait to have him in the ring with him.

Seth Rollins came out to the ring. He called Rey Mysterio a hero for his sacrifice. Seth said Rey Mysterio declined his invitation but his son Dominick arrived. Rey appeared on the screen saying he didn’t know Dominick was going to go there. He warns Seth not to do anything to Dominick. Seth said he is not going to hurt him but he will help him. He wants Dominick to join him. Rey said Dominick will never join him. Seth said Murphy and Theory are looking for him and if he won’t be with him then Dominick is a part of the problem. Rey warns him not to do anything to him. Seth said Dominick is an adult who can make his own choice and hopes he makes the right choice. Dominick appeared behind Seth and attacked him. Murphy and Theory came out to attack but Dominick escaped from them.

R Truth came up to Bobby Lashley and MVP backstage. He feels bad for Bobby for his loss at Backlash and getting a divorce. Truth jokes about it and Bobby threatens him. Truth runs away from them.

MVP and Bobby Lashley found Truth under one of the Performance Center rings. Drew McIntyre came to his aid. They argue about their match at Backlash. MVP tells Drew and Truth to put their titles on the line in their tag match later in the night. Truth immediately accepted without Drew’s acceptance. Drew gets mad at Truth for it. MVP thinks Drew is scared to put his title on the line. Drew eventually accepted.

The Iconics Defeated Liv Morgan and Natalya

After the match, The Iconics call out Bayley and Sasha Banks, challenging them to a match. They don’t show up. The Iconics challenge them for next week.

Big Show confronted Christian backstage. Big Show tells him that Orton is trying to get Christian in the ring. He said if he was Christian, he’d walk up to Orton and knock him out. Christian tells him he knows what he has to do.

Natalya berates Liv Morgan backstage for lacking discipline. She tells Liv she understands why Ruby Riot let her go. She walks away. Natalya said she built this division and yet she gets nothing. Lana walks up to Natalya, talking about what Bobby told her and that she is tired of being blamed by everyone’s short comings. Natalya tells her she knows exactly how she feels.

Charly Caruso interviewed Christian on the stage about the challenge Orton gave him. He said that he accepts Orton’s challenge.

MVP talks with Apollo Crews backstage. MVP tells him that Apollo will eventually burn out if he is a fighting champion. He offers his services to him. Apollo said that if he’s not a fighting champion, he is no champion. he declines the offer. MVP tells him that he’d have a better chance of keeping the United States title if he is with him.

Ric Flair talks with Charlotte backstage. He asks her what’s next and claims that someone must be getting under her skin. She said she does what she wants, when she wants. She ends with a “Wooo.”

Apollo Crews Defeated Shelton Benjamin To Retain The United States Championship

Akira Tozawa and his ninjas confront R Truth, threatening his 24/7 Championship reign. Truth dares him to fight. Drew interrupts. Tozawa and the ninjas walk away. Drew tells Truth to understand the risks that is at stake in their tag match. Truth said he understands.

Charly Caruso interviewed Asuka. She asks about her title match later on. She said Asuka started this and now he’s going to finish this.

R Truth tells Drew McIntyre backstage that he spoke to the powers that be and only Drew’s title will be on the line in their match. Drew is upset at Truth. Truth tells him that to believe in him.

The Viking Profits thank Big Show for helping them. He said he’s been enjoying them but he knows how to settle it. He tells them they should face each other for the Raw Tag Team Championships next week. They all dance singing, “We Want The Smoke.”

Drew McIntyre and R Truth Defeated MVP and Bobby Lashley To Retain The WWE Championship

Ric Flair confronted Christian telling him it’s a bad idea to fight Orton while he’s on the top of his game. Christian said he appreciates what Ric is telling him but he is not going to allow Randy to push him around.

Bayley and Sasha Banks came out to the ring. Bayley said they are in the mood to celebrate their successful title defense. Bayley said they will also celebrate her birthday. She claimed that they will also defeat Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Knox on the next NXT. Banks tells the Iconics to never tell them when to compete. The Iconics came out to get an answer to their challenge. Bayley and Sasha Banks said the result will always be the same. The Iconics mentioned that they beat them for the tag titles at WrestleMania 35 and they had their meltdowns. Banks gets slapped by them. Bayley freaks out, saying they ruined her birthday celebration. She accepts the challenge. Banks and Bayley argue over Bayley accepting the challenge.

Asuka Defeated Nia Jax To Retain The Raw Women’s Championship

Charly interviewed Randy Orton backstage about the non sanctioned match. Randy said he thinks Christian is a legend. He said the legend of Christian will be destroyed with the three most destructive letter in WWE: RKO.

Orton and Christian were about to have their match until Ric Flair came out. He said he talked to Edge and he doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody. Christian tells Ric he needs to do this.

Randy Orton Defeated Christian

The show ends with paramedics attending to Christian and Randy Orton tells him that he didn’t want this to happen but this was Christian’s fault.

Review: This was probably one of the easiest Raw’s to sit through. Usually it’s a chore, but the interest of what would happen with Orton. I wasn’t expecting Christian to have a full fledge match with Orton and I had a feeling it would end that quick. I like that they left it on a cliffhanger.

Asuka and Nia Jax’s match was okay. I wasn’t that much into the match, knowing that I had strong doubts about Asuka dropping the title right there. I was not much of a fan of the finish of the match though. Nia pushes the referee for not pinning Asuka even though she had her foot under the ropes. Why would she argue with the ref about that? Her getting rolled up easily for the pin by Asuka didn’t do her character any favors also. So I guess this means this feud is going to continue which is just okay I guess.

The tag match for the WWE title was what it was. R Truth was entertaining as always. Hopefully, this was the end to Bobby and Drew’s feud. I don’t know where the story of Lana getting divorced from Lashley is going but I’m glad they’re finally breaking them off as an on screen couple.

I don’t know where they’re going with Liv Morgan and Natalya after their match with the Iconics. I only hope this gives Liv Morgan a push with this. As for the Iconics, Bayley and Sasha Banks’ segment. It was alright, I think Bayley and Sasha cut the better promos than the Iconics in this.

The Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins segment was one of the best. Both of them did a lot to heat up the rivalry. Dominick sneaking up on Seth to attack looked great. I don’t know if Dominick is ready to compete or is going to after this, but I’m excited to see what they do next with this storyline.

The Apollo Crews title match with Shelton I felt like was too short of a match. I think those two could work really well together. Another teasing of an eventual Apollo heel turn which will be interesting to see how he comes across as one.

Finally, the segments with the Viking Profits and Akira Tozawa. I didn’t think they were going to actually continue with Tozawa and his crew in this program. They even had Big Show involved in this which is always great to see him. Overall, the chemistry with the Profits and the Raiders work really well. I think the whole ninja thing with Tozawa was a little too silly but I do like how the Raiders and the Profits work together.

And those are my thoughts on this edition of Raw. Hope you all enjoyed it.