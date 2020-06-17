UFC: Blaydes vs Volkov Prelim Breakout Star: Max Rohskopf

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

The UFC is winding down their event stretch in the Apex. While last card didn’t quite have the name value, there was plenty of action early in the night. And although this one has a ton of name value on the prelims, including possibly a #1 contender’s fight, it’s a name you may have never heard that could steal the show.

Max Rohskopf

Affiliation – Drysdale BJJ

From – Killbuck, Ohio

Height – 6’1″

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 5-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

After being an SEC champion in wrestling, you might think that the obvious answer here is his wrestling. While it is impressive, what is more impressive is how well he’s built a submission game around that wrestling. This side of his game is far more impressive than the usual heavy top pressure and arm triangles that you might get out of a wrestler that turned pro just two years ago. Working under Robert Drysdale, he’s developed a full compliment of chokes that makes him dangerous in any position.

Why he has been overlooked

With just over two years of professional fights under his belt, there hasn’t really been a ton of time to gather any buzz. On top of that, if you take away his debut, he’s only been a pro for a year now. If he’s able to show the same kind of game as he was in his most recent Titan FC bout, it won’t take long for people to get behind this relative rookie.

What makes this a good match-up

Austin Hubbard enters this fight with a 1-2 record. The two losses have one common theme about them – they came to high level grapplers. Both Davi Ramos, with his high level jiu jitsu, and Mark Madson, with his Greco-Roman wrestling, were able to take Hubbard into some deep waters on the ground. Although this is a third grappling discipline (freestyle wrestling), the way Rohskopf mixes his skills together may be the worst match-up yet for Hubbard.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 197-85-1 (2 NC) (8 DNF)

