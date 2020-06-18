Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday June 19

4:00pm: UFC Live: Blaydes vs. Volkov (ESPN)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Fight To Win 144 (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

Saturday June 20

1:00pm: Superfight Series Hungary (FREE Facebook)

2:00pm: European Fight Masters 3 ($10.63 EFMMA.com)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN)

6:00pm: Showcase MMA: Calton vs. Beaudry ($17.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: MMAXFC: MFC 8 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov (ESPN)

8:00pm: Cage of Honor 79 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: 2020 Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE II (FloGrappling)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:00pm: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez/Carlos Ornelas vs. Edwin Palomares (ESPN)

11:15pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday June 21

6:00pm: Submission Underground 15 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Grappling rules the roost this weekend, lots and lots of fun matchups, big names, a tournament, titles on the line, tons of good stuff, here.

1. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov: Probably the best top-to-bottom offering the UFC has put out since returning from quarantine, and yes, I’m including UFC 250, as well.

2. Fight To Win 144: Rafael Lovato vs. Lucas Barbosa is a main event in any grappling tournament in the world and Nathiley Ribeiro vs. Talita Alencar could co-main it.

3. Submission Underground 15: We may have the absolute pleasure of watching Jessica Eye lose two weeks in a row.

4. 2020 Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE II: One hell of a lineup in their tournament. And timely, no less! Victor Hugo just won Fight To Win gold and Pedro Marinho just won the JitzKing Middleweight tournament, both happening just last week.

5. Superfight Series Hungary: Kickboxing! You’re back! And free!

6. Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez/Carlos Ornelas vs. Edwin Palomares: The main event is one of the most shameful and embarrassing that I can ever remember seeing. Lopez is 13-13-1 facing a world champion. Absolutely unreal. Navarette is usually very protected, but that’s absurd. Undercard isn’t bad though, and hell, live weekend boxing back is certainly a good thing.

7. UFC Live: Blaydes vs. Volkov: A MUCH more compelling main event and entire card than last week’s pathetic effort.

8. Best of Combate Americas: Combate has to be running out of footage at this point.

9. UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show: Heavyweight is a logjam right now, but after DC and Stipe finally go it, and Cormier seemingly retiring, it’ll have a lot more clarity and the line will move along more quickly, because win or lose, Blaydes is still behind Ngannou in the pecking order.

10. European Fight Masters 3: Some decent names along here from the Polish and Russian scene if you’re jonesing for Saturday afternoon combat.

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man currently bathing in gambling debt wants to crank that water level even higher.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Third Coast Grappling 180lb Tournament

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Nathiley Ribeiro vs. Talita Alencar

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Emanuel Navarrete over Uriel Lopez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov

Upset of the Week: Josh Emmett over Shane Burgos

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez