According to BW Business World on Saturday, Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland set the Bundesliga record for most goals in a season by a non-German with 33. Lewandowski scored twice in a 3-1 Bayern Munich win over SC Freiburg to break the record.

The previous record belonged to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Laval, France, who had 31 goals for Borussia Dortmund during the 2016-17 Bundesliga season. Even though Aubameyang was born in France, he elected to represent Gabon internationally. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chose Gabon as the country where he would participate for on the international stage because his father Pierre-Francois Aubameyang used to captain Gabon.

In Bayern Munich’s win over SC Freiburg, Lewandowski scored in the 24th and 37th minutes. Lewandowski broke a 1-1 tie with the game winning goal, and then scored a key insurance marker to put Bayern Munich up by two goals. Lewandowski’s game winning goal was a header, which easily beat SC Freiburg goaltender Alexander Schwolow of Wiesbaden, Germany.

Even though Lewandowski set the Bundesliga record dor most goals in a season by a non-German, he is still seven goals away from tying the Bundesliga record for most goals in a single season. That record belongs to Gerd Mueller of Nordlingen, Germany, who had 40 goals for Bayern Munich during the 1971-72 Bundesliga season.

With the win over SC Freiburg, Bayern Munich improved to a record of 25 wins, four regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 79 points. They already won the 2019-20 Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win over SV Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

In another high-profile Bundesliga game on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 2-0 on two goals by Erling Braut Haaland of Norway. Haaland now has 13 goals in 14 games for Borussia Dortmund this season. Even though he has put up strong offensive numbers, he was beaten out by Canadian Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga rookie of the year on Friday.

The game between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig was a battle between the second and third best teams in the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund is now at 21 wins, six losses, and six draws for 69 points, and RB Leipzig is at 17 wins, four losses and 12 draws for 63 points.