Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

2013 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Corvallis Super Regional: Oregon State vs. Kansas State (06/09/2013) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2015 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/24/2015) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2019 Battle 4 Atlantis

3rd Place Game: Oregon vs. North Carolina (11/29/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville (01/04/2020) — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida State (12/31/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Florida State at Florida (11/10/2019) — ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) (01/18/2020) — ESPNU, noon

Tennessee at Kansas (01/25/2020) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Women’s

2012 Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfinal: Penn State at Minnesota (03/02/2012) — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

South Carolina at Maryland (11/10/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

For the Culture — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Football

1997 Citrus Bowl

Northwestern vs. Tennessee (01/01/1997) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

2019 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama (01/07/2019) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn (11/15/1986) — SEC Network, 10 a.m. & 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

2019 SEC Championship

Evening Session — SEC Network, midnight

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2019 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship

Yale vs. Virginia (05/27/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Ohio State at Penn State (04/01/2017) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

College Softball

2018 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 1: Washington vs. Florida State (06/04/2018) — ACC Network, noon

Finals, Game 2: Washington vs. Florida State (06/05/2018) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational

UCLA vs. Florida State (02/16/2020) — ESPNU, midnight

College Wrestling

Penn State at Nebraska (01/24/2020) — Big Ten Network, midnight

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Manchester City vs. Burnley — NBCSN/Universo, 2;55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Big Break Myrtle Beach Marathon

Super Immunity (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Making Decisions — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

In or Out — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Team Knockout — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Tight Rope — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

A Putt for the Win — Golf Channel, noon

Pawleys Plantation — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Limbo Wall — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Final Five — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Final Four — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Championship Match (season finale) — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Jon Sinclair-Somewhere in Texas — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Me and My Golf: Long Game (series premiere) — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Off the Hozzle — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Villarreal vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Leganes vs. Granada — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Miocic vs. Overeem/CM Punk vs. Gall — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

MLB

1991 World Series

Game 3: Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves (10/22/1991) — MLB Network, 8:30 a.m.

Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins (10/26/1991) — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

1985 National League Championship Series

Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/14/1985) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2010 National League Division Series

Game 1: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (10/06/2010) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race4 Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1990 NBA Finals

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons (06/07/1990) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

1995 Western Conference 1st Round

Game 4: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (05/05/1995) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

1995 NBA Finals

Game 4: Orlando Magics at Houston Rockets (06/14/1995) — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

1994 NBA Finals

Game 7: New York Knicks at Houston Rockets (06/22/1994) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

1992 NBA Finals

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls (06/05/1992) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons (02/05/2017) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints (11/01/2015) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks (11/03/2019) — NFL Network, midnight

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2017 NHL Winter Classic

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (01/01/2017) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Road to the 2017 Outdoor Classics: Episode 1 — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Road to the 2017 Outdoor Classics: Episode 2 — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Road to the 2017 Outdoor Classics: Episode 3 — NHL Network, noon

Road to the 2017 Outdoor Classics: Episode 4 — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

2012 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (06/11/2012) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2013 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/24/2013) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (04/02/1986) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Pause: Post to Post (series premiere) — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Serie A

Round 27

Lecce vs. AC Milan — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

2010 FIFA World Cup

Group C: United States vs. Algeria (06/23/2010)

Women’s

International Friendly: United States vs. Mexico (Mia Hamm’s last game, 12/08/2004) — ESPN2, midnight

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Undefeated: Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Be Water — ESPN, 9 p.m.

E:60: Celebration of Women in Sports — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Coco Gauff: The Lines Are The Same — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.