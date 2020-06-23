Combat

Fight of the Day: Emanuel Augustus vs. Micky Ward

Fight of the Day: Emanuel Augustus vs. Micky Ward

Combat

Fight of the Day: Emanuel Augustus vs. Micky Ward

By June 23, 2020 8:21 am

By |

 

Date: July 13, 2001
Card: Friday Night Fights
Championship(s):
Venue: Casino Ballroom
Location: Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1hr

Combat 1hr ago

    1. Curtis Blaydes: Said exactly what he was going to do, and what out and did it, taking down Alexander Volkov (…)

More Combat
Home