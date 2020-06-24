Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has scary, face-to-face encounter with bears (Video)

Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will soon be playing for his fourth team in only three seasons, so he’s taking the time to get acclimated to his new environment.

And while many may view that statement as pertaining only to how he fits with his new team, their coaching staff and training facility, it’s a lot more than that.

In fact, it’s really more about the actual environment, and the ecosystem around him. We say that because Clinton-Dix was recently riding his scooter alongside what appeared to be his driveway, when he encountered two bears, and they scared the hell out of him.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was outta there when he saw the bears 😳 (via @haha_cd6) pic.twitter.com/l3vVA5fVO1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2020

It’s safe to say Clinton-Dix didn’t expect to be greeted by those furry “friends.” His reaction said it all.