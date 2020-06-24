There will be baseball

Baseball is back, and it’s going to be weird. The Twins may not be playing at Target Field, they won’t be playing the AL East or West at all, but they will play everyone in the NL Central.

Teams will report to apring summer training at the beginning of July, and baseball will be played outside of the bounds of Out of the Park baseball and on the field for 60 games starting a month from today. We will hash out some of the various other machinations of baseball’s return in the next month and fret over the game’s viability in the midst of a pandemic, but for now, let’s just get hyped about the Twins crushing bombas for a while.