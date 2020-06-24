WWE NXT Review And Results (6/24): Winner Takes All Match Set, #1 Contender's Match For Women's Title Announced, And More

This episode of NXT took place once again at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida. The show had a stacked card including matches such as Karrion Kross taking on Bronson Reed, Damien Priest facing Cameron Grimes and the NXT North American Championship was on the line with Keith Lee defending it in a triple threat match against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor. The winner of the title match will face NXT Champion Adam Cole on July 8th in a Champion vs. Champion, Winner Take All Match.

They start the show, showing an incident where Damien Priest is hurt by his car and Cameron Grimes is walking away, laughing.

Cameron Grimes came out to the ring, bragging that Priest won’t face him because of how hurt he is. He asked the referee to raise his hand in victory. Priest came out, holding his ribs. Grimes beat him down before the bell.

Cameron Grimes Defeated Damien Priest

Review: Good match. The rivalry is going to continue further it looks like, hopefully in a way where it makes Damien Priest look good since he is a new star on the horizon.

Rhea Ripley is asked about Io Shirai. She said that Io is the champion and she deserves to be saying it’s her division. Robert Stone confronted her, still wanting Rhea to be a part of his brand. Rhea lands a shot to his gut and throws him into the dumpster. Aliyah confronted Rhea, getting up in her face. Aliyah slapped Rhea and Rhea told her that Aliyah has got a ticket into the ring with her.

A vignette is shown of Timothy Thatcher training submission holds and purposely putting other guys in pain on the holds.

Santos Escobar Defeated Jake Atlas

Review: Not a bad match. The only takeaway was that I think it went a little too long.

Roderick Strong is in therapy with Kyle O’Reily as the therapist. Roderick said he’s ready to conquer the fear of the trunk. The Undiputed Era get Roderick in the trunk. They celebrate Roderick conquering his fear but then Cole tells him that he’s facing Dexter Lumis later on.

Malcolm and Indus Sher are interviewed by McKenzie. Malcolm said they wanted to see who would walk out the champions but Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan attacked them for no reason. They warn Oney and Danny that they are coming for them.

Dakota Kai And Raquel Gonzalez Defeated Kacy Catanzaro And Kayden Carter

After the match, Dakota Kai looked at the camera, talking to Io Shirai saying that she has her eye on her and the NXT Women’s Championship.

Review: This match felt like filler but a good showing by all the participants especially Raquel who looked great in the last moments.

Karrion Kross Defeated Bronson Reed

Review: What a hard hitting match. Kross looked dominate and I can’t wait to see what he will do in the program with Adam Cole down the road.

Adam Cole is interviewed about the NXT North American Championship. He said it doesn’t matter who wins, the result will be the same.

Rhea Ripley Defeated Aliyah

Review: The match was okay. I hope this was the end to the whole Robert Stone angle with Rhea, she needs to have a better angle going for her.

Dexter Lumis Defeated Roderick Strong By Count Out

After the match, Dexter caught Bobby Fish with his choke hold. Bobby escaped from him.

Review: I guess all that therapy was for nothing. In all seriousness though, it wasn’t even a match more like an entertaining segment.

Robert Stone asked William Regal on video chat for a rematch against Rhea Ripley. Regal announced that next week it will be Robert Stone and Aliyah taking on Rhea Ripley. Ripley told Robert that she’ll see them next week.

An announcement by Regal was made that next week it will be a fatal 4 way match to determine the #1 Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship which will include Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Tegan Knox and Dakota Kai.

Keith Lee Defeated Finn Balor And Johnny Gargano To Retain The North American Championship

Review: A hell of a match between these three and it was everything I would expect out of them. The right person won indeed and can’t wait to see the match between Cole and Lee.

Adam Cole and Keith Lee go face to face in the ring, holding up their titles to end the show.

Overall Review: Another great show. The main event really was the match of the night. My overall grade would have to be 7/10/.