BREAKING: Two WWE Personalities Tested Positive For Covid-19

As WWE is still trying to deal with the current Covid 19 pandemic while still running TV tapings for Raw, SmackDown and NXT, they reportedly have had two of their employees tested positive. The most recent was someone who was in the WWE Performance Center during the tapings.

Related WWE Cancels Tapings After Developmental Talent Tested Positive For Covid 19

Now news has broke out that Renee Young, longtime announcer for the company, has tested positive for the virus. Renee addressed her diagnosis publicly on Twitter as well as her statement concerning the cancellation of WWE Backstage. Young tweeted:

“Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone.”

Photo: WWE

This may also explain why AEW World Champion Jon Moxley did not appear on Wednesday’s Dynamite episode as a precaution.

Renee is not the only on screen personality to be diagnosed with the virus. According to The New York Post, Kayla Braxton revealed that she had also been diagnosed with Covid 19 twice on Twitter. Kayla tweeted this statement:

“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me.”

Photo: WWE

WWE made a statement on the issue of talent and staff in the company saying that it would continue it’s testing on all of their employees for the foreseeable future.