Combat

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Peter Graham I

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Peter Graham I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Peter Graham I

By June 26, 2020 7:48 am

By |

 

Date: March 5, 2006
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2006 in Auckland
Championship(s):
Venue: Trusts Stadium
Location: Auckland, New Zealand

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home