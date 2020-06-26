LeBron James rookie card draws $960K bid at auction

There was a time when sports memorabilia was all the rage, as collecting it was a hobby that many fans took part in.

But these days are gone, as sports aficionados focus more on the present day, what’s in front of them, rather than what took place in the past. As such, it’s been said that memorabilia has decreased big-time in value.

That may not be the case for all memorabilia, though, as superstar athletes still draw big money at auctions for their stuff.

Oilers star center Connor McDavid saw his rookie card sell for well over $100K at an auction recently, and now, an NBA legend has drawn even more. A rare LeBron James rookie card recently went up at an auction, and someone bid $960,000 for it.

JUST IN: We have a new record for a modern day card. This LeBron card is currently at $960,000, including buyer’s premium, in @GoldinAuctions sale. There are 23 days left. Previous record was Mike Trout card, which sold in @GoldinAuctions sale last month for $922,500. pic.twitter.com/5gOzn0h46r — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 26, 2020

There are still 23 days remaining, so we could see $1 million or more in the future. Stay tuned.