Jaime Mata helps Getafe return to fifth place in La Liga

Getafe returned to fifth place in La Liga on Monday following a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. Getafe had temporarily dropped down to sixth place on Sunday following a 2-0 Villareal win over Valencia.

In Getafe’s 2-0 win over Real Sociedad, Getafe got two goals from Jaime Mata of Madrid, Spain. The 31-year-old striker who also plays on the Spanish National Team, scored his first goal of the game in the 20th minute on a penalty kick. Then after Adnan Januzaj of Brussels, Belgium tied the game at one goal apiece, Mata scored the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Getafe now has a record of 14 wins, eight losses, and 10 draws for 52 points. Real Sociedad dropped to seventh place with a record of 14 wins, 13 losses, and five draws for 47 points.

Mata now has 11 La Liga goals this season. However, it was the first time this season that he had two goals in one game. Mata had three two-goal games in 2018-19 for Getafe. They came in a 4-0 Getafe win over Alaves on January 18, 2019, in a 3-1 Getafe win over Celta de Vigo on February 9, 2019. and in a 2-1 Getafe win over SD Huesca on March 9, 2019.

Following Mata’s two-goal game last season for Getafe against SD Huesca, he had gone on quite the hot streak. Mata had scored in five consecutive games in La Liga and seven goals in all, during that span.

In Villareal’s 2-0 win over Valencia on Sunday, Villareal got goals from strikers Paco Alcacer of Torrent, Spain in the 14th minute, and Gerard Moreno of Santa Perpetua, Spain in the 44th minute. With the win, Villareal moved into fifth place with a record of 15 wins, 11 losses and six draws for 51 points, but dropped back down to sixth following the Getafe win on Monday. Valencia meanwhile is in eighth place, with a record of 12 wins, 10 losses, and 10 draws for 46 points.