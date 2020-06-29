Jamal Adams raises eyebrows with curious tweet about division rival's newest acquistion

Jets safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade out of New York, and his social media activity suggests he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get it.

NFL fans know that the Jets and Patriots are heated division rivals. The Pats have had their number since Bill Belichick left Florham Park after just one day of being the team’s head coach, and now, New England has finished ahead of the Jets in the AFC East standings for 17 consecutive seasons.

So while some NFL players can comment about the Patriots — even though they’re not really liked around the league — what Adams tweeted as a reaction to their Cam Newton signing can be viewed as high treason.

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

Adams’ teammates probably aren’t thrilled about him saying that, with the Jets coaching staff likely echoing sentiments. He’s clearly taking a page out of Stefon Diggs’ playbook — saying whatever he can in hopes of forcing a trade.