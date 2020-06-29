Look: Ezekiel Elliott caught admitting on camera that he was high during live stream

This really hasn’t been a banner offseason for Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott thus far

Elliott and teammate Dak Prescott were blasted for hosting a party in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, back in April, when they had been ordered to stay at home.

And then, coincidentally, Elliott was infected by the virus, which a recent test revealed.

So now that he’s quarantining, he’s been attempting to connect with his fans via social media. That’s what he was doing recently, when he held a live stream.

However, he got some serious egg on his face when he admitted he was high to a friend. The problem, however, was that he was live streaming at the time, so everyone saw him do so.

Too funny.