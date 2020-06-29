Cowboys

Look: Ezekiel Elliott caught admitting on camera that he was high during live stream

Look: Ezekiel Elliott caught admitting on camera that he was high during live stream

Cowboys

Look: Ezekiel Elliott caught admitting on camera that he was high during live stream

By June 29, 2020 1:12 pm

By |

This really hasn’t been a banner offseason for Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott thus far

Elliott and teammate Dak Prescott were blasted for hosting a party in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, back in April, when they had been ordered to stay at home.

And then, coincidentally, Elliott was infected by the virus, which a recent test revealed.

So now that he’s quarantining, he’s been attempting to connect with his fans via social media. That’s what he was doing recently, when he held a live stream.

However, he got some serious egg on his face when he admitted he was high to a friend. The problem, however, was that he was live streaming at the time, so everyone saw him do so.

Too funny.

Cowboys, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Cowboys
Home