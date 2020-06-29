Semi-finals set for 2020 FA Cup

We now know who will be in the semi-finals of the 2020 FA Cup in England. In the 139th edition of the tournament, the oldest soccer tournament in the world, Manchester United will play Chelsea and Arsenal will play Manchester City on July 18 and July 19 from Wembley Stadium in London. The final will then take place on August 1, also from Wembley Stadium.

In the quarter-finals on Sunday, Arsenal defeated Sheffield United 2-1, Chelsea defeated Leicester City 1-0 and Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0. Manchester United already qualified for the FA Cup on Saturday following a 2-1 win over Norwich City.

In the first of three quarter-finals on Sunday, Arsenal got goals from Nicolas Pepe of Mantes-la-Jolie, France, and Dani Ceballos of Utrera, Spain. Pepe, who plays internationally for the Ivory Coast because his parents are of Ivorian descent, scored his goal on a penalty kick. Ceballos meanwhile scored the game-winning goal in the first minute of extra time in the second half only four minutes after David McGoldrick tied the game at one goal apiece. Arsenal was fortunate because two of Sheffield’s goals were disallowed because players were offside.

After Arsenal’s minor road upset, Chelsea came through with a narrow 1-0 win at King Power Stadium in Leicester. The lone goal scorer in the game was attacking midfielder Ross Barkley of Liverpool, England. Barkley’s marker came in the 63rd minute.

Manchester City meanwhile had goals from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne of Drongen, Belgium, and attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling of Kingston, Jamaica. De Bruyne scored in the 37th minute, and Sterling scored in the 68th minute.

Of the 138 FA Cups in the past, Arsenal has won the most titles all-time, as they have 13 career tournament victories. Manchester United is second all-time with 12 wins, while Chelsea is tied for third all-time with eight wins. Chelsea is tied with Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City has six titles, which is tied for seventh all-time with Newcastle United and Blackburn.

In another interesting statistic, the four semi-finalists have been the only winners of the FA Cup over the last six years. Arsenal won in 2014, 2015, and 2017. Manchester United won in 2016, Chelsea won in 2018, and Manchester City won in 2019.