Athletic Club beats Valencia 2-0 in La Liga action

Athletic Club Bilbao continued its fine La Liga play lately on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Valencia. Attacking midfielder Raul Garcia of Pamplona, Spain scored both of the goals in the contest. The first goal came in the 13th minute, and the second goal came in the 47th minute.

The fact that Garcia was able to score one goal from each foot was mighty impressive. In Garcia’s first goal, he scored from his right foot, and forward Inaki Williams of Bilbao, Spain picked up the assist. In Garcia’s second goal, he scored from his left foot, and left-winger Inigo Cordoba of Bilbao, Spain picked up the helper.

In 2019-20, Garcia now has 13 goals and one assist in 31 La Liga games. He is tied for fourth in La Liga scoring. Striker Iago Aspas of Moana, Spain of Celta Vigo, and FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez of Salto, Uruguay also have 13 goals. FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi of Rosario, Argentina leads La Liga with 22 goals. Messi also scored his 700th career goal on Tuesday.

This was the fourth straight season that Garcia has recorded a multi-goal game. He has eight multi-goal games in his La Liga career. Garcia’s other seven multi-goal games came on October 1, 2011, in a 2-2 tie with Osasuna against RCD Mallorca; on April 10, 2012, in a 2-0 Osasuna win over Espanyol; on August 25, 2013, in a 5-0 Athletic Club win over Rayo Vallecano; on November 23, 2013, in a 7-0 Athletic Club win over Getafe; on April 30, 2017, in a 3-0 Athletic Club win over Celta de Vigo; on March 11, 2018, in a 2-0 Athletic Club win over CD Leganes; and on May 12, 2019, in a 3-1 Athletic Club win over Celta de Vigo.

Garcia’s 13 goals this season are also a career-high in La Liga. His previous career-high was 11 goals in 2011-12.

With the win, Athletic Club improved to a record of 12 wins, nine losses and 12 draws for 48 points. In six games since the return after the coronavirus pause, Athletic Club has a record of three wins, one loss and two draws for 11 points, with their only loss coming to FC Barcelona by a score of 1-0 on June 23. With the win, Athletic Club is in seventh place in La Liga. Valencia meanwhile, is tied for ninth with Granada in La Liga with 46 points. Valencia has a record of 12 wins, 11 losses and 10 draws for 46 points.