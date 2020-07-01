WWE NXT Review And Results (7/1): Next Challenger For Women’s Championship Determined, Io Shirai Vs. Sasha Banks, And More

This was night 1 of The Great American Bash episode of NXT that took place at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. A stacked card was scheduled for the show as Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong went at it in a strap match, a fatal 4 way elimination match took place to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship that included Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Tegan Knox and Dakota Kai and the NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai herself was in action as she took on one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks.

Tegan Knox Won The Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match To Become The #1 Contender For The NXT Women’s Championship

Review: I was not expecting Tegan to get the win. I think Dakota Kai should’ve gotten the win here but it was a solid way to kick off the show. All the female competitors worked their tail off in this match.

Damien Priest was interviewed but then directed his attention to Cameron Grimes. He challenges Cameron one on one, no tricks.

Timothy Thatcher Defeated Oney Lorcan

Review: Very physical match. It was what you would expect out of these two. Very good showing by Oney and Timothy.

A vignette by Karrion Kross was shown with Scarlet, saying that time is up for Adam Cole.

Rhea Ripley Defeated Aliyah And Robert Stone

Review: Entertaining match. I’m glad this is the end of this storyline for Rhea and can’t wait to see what’s next for Rhea.

A promo was shown of Roderick Strong saying he will face his fear against Dexter Lumis.

Dexter Lumis Defeated Roderick Strong In A Strap Match

Review: The spots in this match was great with Lumis trying to put Strong in the trunk of one of the cars and Bobby Fish running into the strap. The spots really made the match for me and Lumis got a big win here which I like since he is coming one of my favorites to watch.

A promo is shown of Keith Lee, talking about how his match with Adam Cole next week is the biggest match of his life. Cole is also shown in the promo, talking about leading the charge in NXT and how he will prove why he is the greatest champion in NXT.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are interviewed, complaining about Candice’s loss earlier. Candice goes after Mia during the interview. Isiah Swerve Scott and Gargano yell at each other over the altercation.

Santos Escobar came out with Mendoza and Wild. He talked about how their historic wrestling tradition has become a side show. He said they are going to rediscover lucha libre in his image. Drake Maverick interrupted, taking the neck brace and went after them. He tried to attack but it was too much for Drake to handle. They beat him down. Santos tells him that no one can touch him but then Breezango came out to help Drake. Breezango challenged them to a six man tag on Night 2 next week.

Cameron Grimes is interviewed about Damien Priest. He said he’s not worried about Damien. He challenges whoever wins the Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole match.

Io Shirai Defeated Sasha Banks

Review: In my view, match of the night. I think this is the best Sasha has been in the ring and character wise. Io showed why she’s on the top of the division. The german suplex by Io to Sasha was scary but I’m glad she wasn’t seriously hurt.

Overall Review: Really great show. The main event was the show stealer and had a nice flow of different types of matches.