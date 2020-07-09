Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 6

Collingwood Magpies vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS1, 5:30 a.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at LG Twins — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Brotherly Love vs. Golden Eagles — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Red Scare vs. House of ‘Paign — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Illinois State at Florida State (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, noon

South Florida at Miami (FL) (02/262020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State (03/04/2020) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2014 Big XII Tournament

Quarterfinal: Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (03/13/2014) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas (01/29/2014) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Kentucky at Mississippi (02/18/2014) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin (02/25/2014) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke (03/08/2014) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Alabama (03/02/2014) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football

2010 Rose Bowl

Ohio State vs. Oregon (01/01/2010) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

2011 Rose Bowl

TCU vs. Wisconsin (01/01/2011) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, noon

South Carolina at Texas A&M (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College (08/31/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

BYU Spors Nation: Reviewables: 2001 Football — BYUtv, noon

SEC Inside: Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, midnight

Cycling

2019 Tour de France

Stage 14: Tarbes to Col de Tourmalet (07/20/2019) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

2008 Tour de France

Stage 17: Embrun to Alpe de Huez (07/23/2008) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2018 Tour de France

Stage 17: Bagnères-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col de Portet (07/25/2018) — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Formula 1

Pirelli Steiermark Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, South Lake Tahoe, NV

1st Round — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 35

Real Sociedad vs. Grenada — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Best of Combate Américas-2022 — AXS TV, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Jedrzejczyk vs. Andrade (05/13/2017) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

2013 World Series

Game 3: Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals (10/26/2013) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2015 World Series

Game 1: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets (10/27/2015) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2019 World Series

Game 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/22/2019) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (03/05/2020) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors (10/22/2019) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Team Restart: Toronto Raptors — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

San Francisco at New Orleans Saints (12/08/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Throwback: Monday Night Miracle — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Special Edition — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

2020 NHL Winter Classic

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (01/01/2020) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

2017 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/11/2017) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (02/11/2020) — NHL Network, noon

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (01/04/2020) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (04/16/1995) — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 6 a.m.

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game: Matt Leinart and Joel Klatt — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

UTR Pro Tennis Series

Liga MAPFRE, Centre Municipal de Tennis Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain

Day 1 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.