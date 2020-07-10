WWE Friday Night SmackDown Review And Results (7/10): Tag Title Main Event, IC Title Match Set For Next Week, And More

This episode of Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida with PC Trainees in attendance. The SmackDown Tag Team Championship was on the line as The New Day defended against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Bayley and Sasha Banks took on Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in tag team action and a full match replay of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s Universal Championship match at Money In The Bank was all advertised.

The show opened with Miz TV. Miz introduced Jeff Hardy as his guest while John Morrison made fun of Jeff at the same time. Miz and Morrison joke around about a clip that Jeff Hardy had and rolled a highlight package of Hardy’s rivalry with Sheamus. Miz asked what makes Jeff Hardy tick and talked about how he doesn’t want his daughter to have faith in someone who is self destructive. He asked if Jeff is okay. Hardy said it will take more than what Sheamus has been doing to get back drinking. He said he will be beacon of light for anyone who is going through addiction. Miz and Morrison believed that Jeff should face Sheamus in a bar fight. Jeff asked if Sheamus put them up to this and said that he will take Sheamus out in the bar fight. He finished by saying he will not let anyone down again. Jeff challenges them then attacks them in the ring.

Jeff Hardy Defeated The Miz

Review: Pretty good match. The finish wasn’t as effective with Hardy getting a roll up win on Miz even though he was distracted by Sheamus. If they were to do that, it would be more effective if Miz just got a fluke win over Hardy due to Sheamus, otherwise why even have Sheamus distract him.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro are interviewed backstage. They are sick of them representing the tag division. Cesaro said that it will all change.

Sasha Banks and Bayley came out for their matches when suddenly Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss attacked them on the stage.

Bayley and Sasha Banks Defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

Review: Good match. I figured Nikki would get the win to give a little bit of belief that she can beat Bayley but I’m not going to complain about Bayley and Sasha winning. They are pretty much the main focus of the division at the moment with Charlotte and Becky not on TV currently.

They show a replay of the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Money In The Bank this past May.

The New Day are interviewed backstage. They don’t underestimate their challengers. Big E said they are going to march all night to ensure that they retain the tag titles.

Naomi Wins The Karaoke Competition

Lacey Evans attacked Naomi after the match. The two of them brawled in the ring as Jey Uso tried to break them up.

Review: I did not see a purpose for this segment other than to fill time. I do appreciate that they are giving these women TV time but this was just not the way to go about it. I also understand they’re trying to entertain and these women did all they can to try to make the segment work but this was a dumb idea.

Lacey Evans vs. Naomi Ended In A No Contest

Dana Brooke and Tamina got involved in the match, attacking them.

AJ Styles is interviewed backstage. In the interview, it was revealed that AJ is going to face Matt Riddle next week for the Intercontinental title. AJ is upset by this announcement but claim that he’ll retain the title.

The New Day Defeated Shinsuke Nakamura And Cesaro By DQ

Cesaro and Nakamura brought on brutal beating to New Day. They brought a table from underneath the ring and power bombed Kofi through the table with Big E on it. The show ended with Shinsuke and Cesaro celebrating in the ring.

Review: Decent main event match but still didn’t really feel like a must watch main event for SmackDown. I know they’re trying to make Nakamura and Cesaro into a credible tag team and bringing in the story element of them trying to bring legitimacy back into the division but they are going to have to do more than putting New Day through a table to make them a threat to New Day.

Overall Review: This show wasn’t all that good to be honest. It started off okay with the Miz TV segment but then the second hour went downhill.

Overall Grade: 4/10