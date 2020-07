Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley truly can do it all.

Barkley is a jack of all trades, as he can run, catch passes and block/protect his quarterback — which is why he’s an every-down running back.

He’s shown the ability to stay on the field in nearly every situation, and apparently, he can sling it as well.

Barkley recently showed that by taking the practice field, getting down on his knees and uncorking a dime downfield — drilling the crossbar in the process.

