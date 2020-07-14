Todd Gurley opens up about how hard he's worked since joining Falcons

Todd Gurley appears to have been motivated by the Rams’ decision to release him, and it appears that he may be running with a chip on his shoulder this season.

The Rams released Gurley just two years into his deal, apparently having no issue taking the dead cap money hit to keep him off the books for the final two.

It’s safe to say the Rams have been kicking themselves for signing an oft-injured running back to a $64 million contract, simply because he had one great season. As for Gurley, though, he appears to believe he has something to prove, having settled for a two-year deal with the Falcons a few months ago.

“I’m not even going to lie, I haven’t worked out this much in my life,” he said on “The Bigger Picture.” “I mean, it literally hasn’t been nothing to do but to work out.”

That’s all well and good, but we’re interested to see how Gurley’s knee holds up, and if he regains some the burst he lost.