Doc Rivers has funny joke about NBA's bubble hotline

The Clippers have a great chance of winning a title this season, and head coach Doc Rivers is committed to doing whatever it takes to help his team accomplish that feat.

And yes, that includes “snitching” on rival coaches and players around the league.

One of the most-talked-about topics this week has been the league’s implementation of the “bubble hotline,” so players, coaches, executives can report activity that breaks the rules, should they see it. So if a player were to step outside their room during their quarantine period, or if they choose to leave the hotel in search of food — as Richaun Holmes recently did — they’ll be subject to punishment by the league.

And apparently, Rivers is attempting to leverage that system for his team’s game.

Doc Rivers jokes about the NBA bubble hotline: "I turned in LeBron yesterday. I turned Pop in today. I am trying to turn all these guys in… we are going to be the only team left when I am done… No, I don't think it's a problem." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 15, 2020

Too funny. Although, it is possible that others — maybe an assistant coach or staffer — could employ that tactic. Some teams will do whatever it takes to gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.