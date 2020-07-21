Cristiano Ronaldo helps Juventus extend its lead in Serie A to eight points

Juventus now has a comfortable lead of eight points over Inter Milan in Serie A, and they have their star player in Cristiano Ronaldo to thank. On Monday, Ronaldo scored twice in an impressive 2-1 Juventus win over Lazio in the top division in Italian soccer.

Ronaldo scored his first goal of the game in the 51st minute on a penalty, and then scored the game-winning goal only three minutes later, in the 54th minute. Ronaldo now has 30 goals in Serie A this season. That is tied for the most goals in the entire league. Ronaldo is tied with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile of Torre Annunziata, Italy. Fascinatingly, Immobile scored the lone goal of the game for Lazio, as he scored in the 83rd minute on a penalty.

Ronaldo is now averaging one goal per game this season, as he has played in 30 of Juventus’s 34 contests. This was the sixth time this season that Ronaldo had a multi-goal contest. He also had a hat trick in a 4-0 Juventus win over Cagliari on January 6, and had two goals each in a game four other times. Those two-goal performances came in a 3-1 win over Udinese on December 15, in a 2-1 win over Parma on January 19, in a 3-0 win over Fiorentina on February 2, and in a 2-2 tie with Atalanta on July 11.

With the win, Juventus improved to a record of 25 wins, four losses, and five draws for 80 points. They have an eight-point lead over Inter Milan, which is second place with 72 points. Lazio is in fourth place with a record of 21 wins, seven losses, and six draws for 69 points.

In other Serie A action on Sunday, AS Roma and Inter Milan battled to a 2-2 deadlock. Inter Milan had goals from defender Stefan de Vrij of Ouderkerk aan den IJssel, Netherlands, and striker Romelu Lukaku of Antwerp, Belgium. AS Roma had goals from full back Leonardo Spinazzola of Foligno, Italy, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Yerevan, Armenia.

Inter Milan’s record is 21 wins, four losses, and nine draws. AS Roma is in fifth place in Serie A with a record of 17 wins, 10 losses and seven draws for 58 points.