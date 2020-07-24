The HOVG Podcast: Renel Brooks-Moon

By The Hall of Very Good | July 24, 2020 1:15 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Renel Brooks-Moon.

The longtime public address announcer talks to the boys about how she got her history-making gig with the San Francisco Giants, her favorite moments from her 20-plus years in the booth, hanging out with Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Willie McCovey, where she keeps her THREE World Series rings and, of course, fangirling over Beyoncé.

Renel Brooks-Moon was born for this; SF Giants announcer has her father’s voice

Giants announcer Renel Brooks-Moon reveals her favorite names to say

How Giants announcer Renel Brooks-Moon reacted to Gabe Kapler kneeling

