WWE NXT Results And Review (7/29): Another Qualifier For North American Championship Ladder Match Revealed, Undisputed Era Strikes Back, And More

This edition of WWE NXT took place once again at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida with PC trainees in attendance. The triple threat matches to determine who will compete in a ladder match to determine the new North American Championship at Takeover XXX continued as Finn Balor took on Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher.

The show started with Io Shirai coming out to the ring. Dakota Kai attacked her from behind during her entrance. Tegan Know came out for the save but then Candice LeRae attacked Knox from behind. Order gets restored for their tag match.

Io Shirai and Tegan Knox Defeated Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai

Review: Really good opening match. I think it would’ve been better if Io and Dakota started out with a promo then transition into the match because it kind of just had Candice and Tegan go right into a lock up right when the match started after they were brawling which didn’t look right.

Johnny Gargano Defeated Roderick Strong

Review: Really nice back and forth action from both of them. I don’t know what this leads to for Gargano or Strong but the both of them laid it all out there for this match.

Dakota Kai was interviewed about losing the tag match and leaving Candice by herself lying in the ring. Dakota said she is done being a team player and claimed to be the #1 contender. She said she wants the NXT Women’s title at Takeover XXX. Rhea Ripley interrupted and said she wants Io. Dakota said she’ll go see Regal about that.

Timothy Thatcher was interviewed about the triple threat match in the main event. He said he will torture both of them with the best submission holds in his arsenal. Dexter Lumis was watching him in the background the entire time.

Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era were shown backstage. They argue until Kyle O’Reilly wants the Undisputed Era back in business, hyping them up.

Mercedes Martinez Defeated Shotzi Blackheart

Review: Good match. Maybe they didn’t need to give Shotzi that much offense but she did hold her own against Mercedes who was still looking dominate.

Keith Lee came out to the ring. He said Dijakovic is going to be just fine but Kross doesn’t have the guts to face him man to man. He calls Kross out but Cameron Grimes came out instead. Grimes claimed that he is going to take the NXT title and go straight to the moon. Grimes nagged him, asking if he can hear him but then Lee brought him in the ring and attacked him. The lights went out and Scarlet appeared on the stage. Grimes tried to jump at Lee but Lee caught him with a spirit bomb. Kross appeared on the screen saying that Lee watched as his friend suffered. He demands Lee to give him a title shot or everyone will suffer. Lee tells him to pick the time and place so he can whoop his ass.

Imperium Defeated Ever Rise

Imperium were about to talk until The Undisputed Era’s music hit. They came out and attacked Imperium. They took them out in the ring as Adam Cole claimed that they are stronger than ever.

Review: Short match but it was good and that’s all it needed to be. The tag division still has got to improve I think because there’s not much investment in it.

Regal appeared on video saying that he will not be bullied into making championship matches and that title shots are earned not given in response to Keith Lee and Karrion Kross.

Isiah “Swerve” Scott Defeated Jake Atlas

Review: Really good match. The high flying moves showed in this match showed what cruiserweight action is and it was mostly to put Isiah over as the next challenger for the Cruiserweight title.

Damien Priest was interviewed about competing in the triple threat match next week to qualify for the ladder match. Priest said he will walk out of Takeover as the new North American Championship and his reign of infamy will begin.

Dexter Lumis Defeated Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher To Advance In The North American Championship Ladder Match

Review: Good match. Great way to end the show and Lumis winning was the right way to go. I’ve been a fan of Lumis and he definitely deserves to be in the match.

Overall Review: Solid show. It was good from top to bottom with great in ring action except Gargano and Strong’s match really kind of had no point to it or significant consequence.

Grade: 6/10