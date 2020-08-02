BREAKING: WWE Hall Of Famers Welcome Their Babies

This week, The Bella Twins gave birth to their babies. Brie had her baby first this past Saturday and revealed it to be a boy.

This is her and Daniel Bryan’s second child. Their first child Birdie was born back in May 2017.

Nikki Bella would follow suit the next night as she gave her birth to a healthy baby boy. This is her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The Bella Twins retired as active competitors in WWE last summer. This past year, it was announced that the duo would also be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 36 weekend along with the announcement that they were both expecting to have babies. Of course the plans to induct them at the ceremony were derailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the twins are excited to be welcoming new babies into their family as Brie brings home her second child and Nikki entering motherhood for the first time.

We at The Floor Seat congratulate Brie and Daniel on welcoming their second child as well as Nikki and Artem on being new parents.