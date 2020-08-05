MLB

Aaron Judge ties Alex Rodriguez's home run record with massive blast (Video)

Aaron Judge ties Alex Rodriguez's home run record with massive blast (Video)

MLB

Aaron Judge ties Alex Rodriguez's home run record with massive blast (Video)

By August 5, 2020 7:36 pm

By |

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge clearly used the extra time off that preceded the late start to the MLB season to get healthy and work on his swing, because he’s been on an absolute tear to begin his 2020 campaign.

The Yankees have really benefited, leveraging Judge’s home run prowess to an 8-2 record and first place in the AL East. And given all the other star power they have in their lineup, it’s no surprise that they’re off to a red-hot start with Judge crushing the ball like he is.

He hit his seventh home run in only 10 games during Wednesday’s (first) game against the Phillies sending a pitch from Austin Davis into the left-field stands.

That dinger tied A-Rod’s record (seven) for the most in a 10-game span.

MLB, Promoted, Yankees

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

16m

Mets 16m ago

The first thing that struck me about tonight’s action is the lineup that the Mets put out there against Washington tonight. You saw it if (…)

More MLB
Home