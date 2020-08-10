Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Austin Rivers

Aug 9, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Austin Rivers (25), center, puts up a shot past Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox (5) and Nemanja Bjelica (88), left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Rockets won 129-112. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Austin Rivers – Houston (vs Sacramento)

41 points, 14-20 FG, 7-8 FT, 6 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

A career-night from Austin Rivers got the Rockets the W.

 

