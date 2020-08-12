NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

Hoops Manifesto

August 12, 2020

Aug 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) attempts to block during the second half of a NBA game at The Field House. The Portland Trail Blazers won 134-131. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Damian Lillard – Portland (vs Dallas)

61 points, 17-32 FG, 18-18 FT, 9 3PTs, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steals

Oh boy – Bubble Boy did it again.

 

