Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jonas Valanciunas

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jonas Valanciunas

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jonas Valanciunas

By August 14, 2020 8:52 pm

By |

Aug 13, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talk in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jonas Valanciunas – Memphis (vs Milwaukee)

26 points, 11-17 FG, 2-2 FT, 2 3PTs, 19 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 block

A huge game from JV got the Grizzlies into the play-in game.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home