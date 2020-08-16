Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jusuf Nurkic

August 16, 2020

Aug 15, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots over Anthony Tolliver #44 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter in the Western Conference play-in game one at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jusuf Nurkic – Portland (vs Memphis)

22 points, 8-14 FG, 4-9 FT, 2 3PTs, 21 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

The grieving big man honored his grandmother the best way possible yesterday.

 

