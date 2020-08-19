Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

By August 19, 2020 2:11 pm

By |

Aug 18, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball against Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter in game one of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Portland)

23 points, 9-20 FG, 4-7 FT, 1 3PT, 17 rebounds, 16 assists, 1 steal

This historic stat line was wasted by the Lakers last night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Mets 11hr ago

Amed Rosario is a player who you could really create a media firestorm around if you wanted to … and if you were in the media. Not to rag (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home