Ricardo Lamas Scouting Report
Vitals
5’8″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)
71″ reach, Orthodox
May 21, 1982
Record
19-8 (UFC: 10-6)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
NCAA DIII All-American wrestling
Championships Held
ISCF Lightweight Champion: 2008 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– above average reach
– very experienced
– has enjoyed great success in the UFC
– has beaten many top level opponents
– dynamic striker – flying knees, kicks, elbows
– solid submission skills
– physically strong
– very good at avoiding strikes
– very active looking for submissions
– vicious ground and pound
– solid MMA wrestler
Weaknesses
– getting old for a fighter
– can be knocked out
– inaccurate striker
– poor takedown accuracy & defense
– gets hit almost as often as he hits his opponent
– has struggled when fighting the elite of the sport
Synopsis
The Bully has been extremely successful in the UFC, but hasn’t been able to get the gold around his waist yet.