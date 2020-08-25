Ricardo Lamas Scouting Report

Vitals

5’8″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)

71″ reach, Orthodox

May 21, 1982

Record

19-8 (UFC: 10-6)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

NCAA DIII All-American wrestling

Championships Held

ISCF Lightweight Champion: 2008 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– above average reach

– very experienced

– has enjoyed great success in the UFC

– has beaten many top level opponents

– dynamic striker – flying knees, kicks, elbows

– solid submission skills

– physically strong

– very good at avoiding strikes

– very active looking for submissions

– vicious ground and pound

– solid MMA wrestler

Weaknesses

– getting old for a fighter

– can be knocked out

– inaccurate striker

– poor takedown accuracy & defense

– gets hit almost as often as he hits his opponent

– has struggled when fighting the elite of the sport

Synopsis

The Bully has been extremely successful in the UFC, but hasn’t been able to get the gold around his waist yet.