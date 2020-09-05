Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

Sep 4, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the second quarter in game one of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Anthony Davis – Lakers (vs Houston)

25 points, 10-16 FG, 4-4 FT, 1 3PT, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 3 blocks

A big game from AD, but not enough to avoid getting crushed by the Rockets.

 

