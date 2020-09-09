Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By September 9, 2020 8:21 am

By |

Sep 8, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) makes a layup against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Lakers)

33 points, 11-23 FG, 7-7 FT, 4 3PTs, 9 rebounds, 9 assists

A big game from Harden, but also a big L for the Rockets.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

13hr

Mets 13hr ago

So the Mets listened to me. If you’re going to lose, get blown out. Leave no doubt as to the state of this team. Coming back from six runs (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home