NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Sep 13, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball against LA Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) during the fourth quarter in game six of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Clippers)

34 points, 13-22 FG, 4-5 FT, 4 3PTs, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Jokic won’t let the Nuggets go quietly into the night.

 

