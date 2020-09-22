Anthony Davis has phenomenal finish to game two of the Western Conference Finals

Anthony Davis of Chicago, IL had a remarkable finish to game two of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday from Orlando. Davis scored the last eight points in a dramatic 105-103 Lakers win over the Denver Nuggets victory. With the win, the Lakers have taken a convincing two games to none lead in the best out of seven series.

Davis’s offensive flurry for Los Angeles came with 4:59 left in the game. At the time he made both of his free throws and put the Lakers up 97-91. Then with three minutes and three seconds left in the game, Davis received a pass from LeBron James, and made a 25-foot jumpshot to put the Lakers up 100-92. After the Nuggets went on a 9-0 offensive explosion to take a one-point lead, Davis had two key field goals in the final 27 seconds. The first was a 13-foot jump shot from James to put the Lakers up 102-101, and then the second was a 26-foot three-pointer from Rajon Rondo, which won the game for the Lakers 105-103 at the buzzer when the team was down 103-102. It should be noted that Nuggets star Nikola Jokic also hada huge finish for Denver in game two, as he had Denver’s final 12 points.

There is no doubt that James is the catalyst and leader of the Lakers. That is what happens when you are one of the greatest players of all-time (four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Finals MVP, 16-time all-star, and three-time NBA champion).

However, the play of Davis is equally as important if the Lakers hope to win their first NBA Finals since 2010. On Sunday, he led both teams in scoring with 31 points. The veteran power forward made 11 of 23 field goals, all seven free throws, and two of four three-pointers. The Lakers are now six wins away from winning the coveted NBA Finals. Game four will be Tuesday with this being a must win for the Nuggets.